JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Just in time for Christmas!

If you bought a Florida lottery ticket in Jacksonville, check your ticket!

A Florida Lotto ticket worth $12 million was purchased at the Rut's BP on Atlantic Boulevard Wednesday.

Here are the numbers..

-2-.. -4-.. -7-.. -21-.. -34-.. and -48-... and the extra number was -5-.