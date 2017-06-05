Florida lottery winner out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. -- Looks like there is another big lottery winner out of Duval County! This time, the ticket was purchased in Atlantic Beach.

The winning ticket was purchased at Terry's Country Store, located at 2198 Mayport Rd. The winning numbers were 03-04-13-16-24 and the payout is a whopping $63,031.57. While that is still a good chunk of change and a large return on the investment of a lottery ticket, the pot is slightly smaller because there were three winners.

The other two winners were out of Melbourne and Ormond Beach.

