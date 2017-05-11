Florida Gov. Scott chairs another Super PAC amidst questions of Senate run

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

Despite a push from the commander-in-chief, as well as continued questions from various Republican constituents on whether he will make a run for U.S. Senator in 2018, Florida Governor Rick Scott announced Thursday that he will chair the Super PAC New Republican.org.

Operating under the pretense that it’s time for the Republican Party to make a change and reinvent its approach to modern-day politics, the political action committee hopes to attract both younger voters, as well as Hispanics in elections to come.

Scott compared the current state of affairs between parties to WWI-style trench warfare, saying in a press release issued earlier today that “there is nothing new, it’s the same thing every day – lob some grenades over the ditch and then brace for incoming.”

According to Scott, the goal of the Tallahassee-based Super PAC is to shake off the beleaguered habits of yesterday, ridding the party of all the “old political jargon and clichés,” while deregulating America’s economy and health care and education systems.

“We favor empowering people at the local level, the Democrats favor federal government decisions made in Washington,” said Scott.

Alex Castellanos, who will serve as the Super PAC’s senior advisor, founded the committee several years ago. Joining Castellanos will be Scott’s former chief of staff and reelection campaign manager, Melissa Stone, who will serve the executive director and Taylor Teepell, who will hold the position of finance director.

Scott touted his relationship with President Trump in the press release, saying the two have had a 20-year friendship. “I am committed to helping him as he fights against the political machine and attempts to force real change upon a political system and a city that hates change,” Scott said.

Summing up plans on how to promote the newly reorganized Super PAC, Scott says the committee will be marketed as “open versus closed” and “new versus old.”

Gov. Rick Scott says tonight he's being urged by a lot of ppl - including Trump - to run against Nelson in #flasen. But has made no decision — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2017

While Scott has not given a definitive answer as to whether he intends to challenge three-term Democratic Senator Bill Nelson in 2018, some speculation can be drawn from his frequent mention of it during public speaking engagements.

Two things are clear: Due to term limits, Scott's gubernatorial duties expire in January 2019 and the fact this is not the first Super PAC he has been chairman of in the past year shows he has no intention of stepping out of the political spotlight.

In 2016, Scott was chairman of the pro-Trump Super PAC, Rebuilding America Now. Alongside Scott was Castellanos, who served as creative director for the committee that raised over $22.5 million during the most recent election cycle.

Total contributions to New Republican.org for the 2018 election cycle thus far are $15, according to official records from the Federal Election Commission. Expenditures, however, already exceed $4,000 for the printing of materials.

