Florida Gov. Rick Scott worth rises to nearly $150 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Governor Rick Scott saw his personal wealth rise last year according to newly-filed documents with the state.
Scott on Friday filed financial information that listed his net worth at nearly $149 million, or a jump of nearly 25 percent from the previous year.
The Republican governor is a former health care executive who was a multi-millionaire before he sought office in 2010. Scott refuses to take a state salary, and instead relies on income earned from a blind trust that is controlled by a long-time business associate.
Scott's latest financial disclosure form shows that the governor received $4.35 million from his trust as income. The report also shows that Scott owns two homes worth more than $16 million.
Scott's use of a trust has come under fire and was the target of an unsuccessful lawsuit.
