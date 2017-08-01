Florida, Georgia residents eligible for Disney work-from-home positions

Disney is hoping to fill work-from-home positions and Florida residents are eligible to apply.

The Disney Store is hiring part-time, work-from-home guest services representatives or “cast members.”

Positions are available for residents of Florida, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Job responsibilities include answering calls and emails, calling guests and escalating issues to the appropriate supervisor.

“The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience,” the job postings said.

The job positing said applicants should have previous customer service or retail experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

You can apply on Disney’s career page.

