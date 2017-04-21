Florida-Georgia extension contract to be introduced to Jacksonville City Council next week

Florida-Georgia 2014 (Photo: City of Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The contract for the Florida-Georgia game extension in Jacksonville will be introduced to City Council members on Tuesday.

The city and the schools agreed on a deal in March of 2016. If approved, the game will be held at EverBank Field until 2021.

Each school will receive a $250,000 annual payment from the city as part of the new deal, in addition to ticket revenue the schools have been receiving. The City Council must approve the payment.

Some of the terms of the deal are:

Each team will receive a $250,000 annual payment per game starting in 2017;

City of Jacksonville will pay $125,000 per team for playing in the game during the 2016 season;

If a sponsor is found for the game, the schools would get 90% of the sponsorship revenue. The city would receive 10%.

The city will buy 1,000 tickets to the game.

Jacksonville is responsible for creating a “customized seating solution if any club seats are removed for stadium club seat renovations” -- with the schools' approval; The Jaguars are a partner in this process. The Jaguars will selll luxury suites for the game.

The schools receive use of EverBank Field rent free.

Below is the contract:

