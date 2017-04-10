Florida football player has a 40 second hobby

University of Florida Gator football player Nick Washington is a man of many skills.

Academic honor roll, nearly drafted in in professional baseball and….future first-round pick on the Rubik’s Cube.

“Solving a Rubik’s cube on the football field is equivalent to getting the play call,” Washington says.

Since learning how to complete the Rubik’s Cube in the 8th grade, Washington has worked to improve his time. He can complete it in under 40 seconds. During the shooting of this story, he finished in just under 37 seconds.

“It’s an algorithm. I go from trying to find the green cross to the green corners. Once I find that I’ve got it,” says Washington. “It goes cross bottom row cross and corners.”

Using skills learned on the football field, Washington keeps getting better.

“Football is a contact sport and it’s very fast-paced.”

The world record for the Rubik’s Cube 3x3 is 4.74 seconds.

“If I could go pro in one thing, it would defiantly be the Rubik’s Cube.”

© 2017 WTLV-TV