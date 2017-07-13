Florida county issues 'no homework' policy for elementary schools

Elementary school students in Marion County will have a lot more free time after school. That’s because the superintendent put a ‘no homework’ policy into effect for the 31 elementary schools there.
According to WKMG, Superintendent Heidi Maier said the policy was put in place because research by a University of Tennessee professor that she says shows students perform better when given a break from it.
Tennessee professor Richard Allington found that reading to a child has more positive effects than homework.
So parents will be asked to read to their child for 20 minutes every night instead of homework.
Earlier this year, we looked at whether homework was a critical part of education.
%
%
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs