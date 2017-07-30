Flooding around Jacksonville; drive cautiously

Flooding in Springfield.

With the steady rains being brought in by the cold front Jacksonville is seeing some flooding around parts of Jacksonville.

Cars flooded in the Springfield area. @FCN2go viewer sent this from Silver St. between 7th and 8th #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/3jvEsLysgk — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) July 30, 2017

BMW stuck in the middle of the flooded road on N Laura St downtown @FCN2go @WeatherLauren pic.twitter.com/cFb0F6jQXI — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 30, 2017

People just plowing through the intersection here in San Marco. Please slow down the roads are slippery @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/VGnD5bYOCy — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 30, 2017

It's a wet morning but our team has you covered! Send in your storm photos to #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/jZW31S7aAF — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 30, 2017

Car spun out and hit a pole along 295 S near Buckman bridge. FHP says no one was hurt #fcnstorm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/W5TFCgKGcW — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) July 30, 2017

