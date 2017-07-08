Fleeing hit-and-run suspect dies after separate accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man has died following a car accident on Dunn Ave. that occurred after fleeing the scene of a prior hit-and-run.

Jimmie Smith, 62, was leaving the scene of a hit-and-run at a high rate of speed on Dunn Ave. at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol, when his vehicle crossed over the center line on a curve.

Smith lost control of his vehicle and veered into the lane of oncoming traffic. A separate vehicle traveling westbound on Dunn Ave. struck the driver's side door of Smith's vehicle.

Smith was ejected from his vehicle as it turned over, according to FHP. The vehicle came to a rest atop Smith, where he expired at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident was transported to UF Health with serious injuries, according to FHP.

