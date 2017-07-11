Flagler County suspects wanted in Jacksonville for questioning about burglaries

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Flagler County have arrested two men who are wanted for questioning in Jacksonville for burglaries to businesses around the intersection of Philips Highway and University Boulevard West.

Rico Ransom, 20, and Johnnie Thomas, 24, were taken in on a felony charge for fleeing and alluding authorities in Flagler County when they attempted to stop them in a vehicle. Police knew they were suspected in a string of commercial burglaries in Flagler County when attempting to make the stop, according to a Flagler County report.

The burglaries occurred in Jacksonville in the San Marco area over the weekend. Businesses were boarded up following the intrusions.

