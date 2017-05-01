Flagler County Sheriff's Office: help find the man who shot at an officer

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- According to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they are looking for a man who shot at an officer and fled.

Philip Haire Jr, 19, is said to be armed and dangerous. He may be driving a 2013 dark blue Ford Fiesta with the Florida tag EEYR82.

Haire shot at a deputy on London Dr. in Palm Coast and though no one was injured, he did crash his vehicle and carjack another at gunpoint.

"I encourage him to turn himself in before he or someone else gets hurt," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "We will find him and bring him to justice. If he shoots at one of my deputies, we will shoot back."

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 368-313-4911. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

