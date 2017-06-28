WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Flagler County looking to identify man tying pantyhose to vehicles while wearing a pair

WTLV 1:57 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was clad in pantyhose in a Home Depot parking lot. 

His choice in attire isn't the issue; FCSO is looking to speak with him because he was tying pantyhose to other people's cars. 

“We need to identify him before this escalates to a more serious crime,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

If you have any information, please call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous. 1-888-277-TIPS
 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories