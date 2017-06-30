Flagler College opens parking garage for the 4th of July holiday weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The parking garage at Flagler College opened this year. This holiday weekend, the garage will be open to the public.

It opened in January. Brian Thompson with the college said the spaces have, for the most part, been off-limits to the public.

"Typically, this would be a parking garage for Flagler College students during the school year," he said. "Obviously we're not in session, so it's an opportunity for us to open it up to the community."

This holiday weekend -- Saturday through Tuesday -- the parking garage will be open to locals and visitors. Parking will be $10 for a day.

This five-story garage with 551 spaces is expected to provide some much needed parking spots in a tight city. St. Johns County and St. Augustine have been seeing record numbers of visitors. Additionally, the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest weekends in St. Augustine all year long.

As for other places to park, the the city will provide free parking at satellite parking lots. Free shuttle rides will then take people from the satellite parking lots into downtown.

The new Flalger College parking garage is now the second one in the city limits. The other is the city-owned garage.

Flagler College has opened its garage to the public a couple times this year, but this is the first Fourth of July it will be open, and it may not be the last.

"We'll be looking at times around Christmas, obviously through the summer," he noticed. "We were open for Memorial Day. Anytime like that when we're not in session and can, I would think that we would [open to the public]."

This weekend, the parking garage at Flagler College will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday until 9 p.m. and on the Fourth of July until midnight.

