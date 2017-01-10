Flagler-area band to perform at presidential inauguration

The Coastal Florida Police Fire and Pipes and Drums will play in the 58th presidential inauguration.
They are trying to raise $40,000 for travel expenses. You can donate to their page here. The band leaves Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
