Flagler-area band to perform at presidential inauguration

First Coast News , WTLV 9:45 PM. EST January 10, 2017

The Coastal Florida Police Fire and Pipes and Drums will play in the 58th presidential inauguration.

They are trying to raise $40,000 for travel expenses. You can donate to their page here. The band leaves Wednesday, January 18, 2017.  


