First responder allegedly provided alcohol to minors during Hurricane Matthew: Deputies

Clay County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

An Alachua County firefighter is behind bars after allegedly providing alcohol to five minors during Hurricane Matthew, an arrest affidavit shows.

Jamal Ahmad Hafiz, 26, is charged with five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and is being held on $25,010 bond in the Clay County Jail.

The detective who investigated the case says he was called to a Clay County home after a teenager told her mother she drank alcohol at a friend's house. She told her mother she drank beer and wine coolers quickly and passed out.

Hafiz was allegedly hanging out at a house with five teenagers at a Clay County home on Oct. 10 and played drinking games with them, the detective says.

After speaking with the teens, the detective learned from one of them that the man who brought the alcohol was named Jamal and that he was a firefighter.

Checking with the human resources department of Clay County Public Safety, the detective learned Hafiz used to work for them but resigned to work for Alachua County Public Safety sometime ago.

Hafiz turned himself into authorities at the Clay County Jail.

(© 2017 WTLV)