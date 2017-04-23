Fire off of Old Kings Rd.

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a fire of undetermined size near a landfill on Old Kings Road.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, they received a call at around 11:55 a.m. and are working the fire.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that they are monitoring the fire near the Duval County Dump. Drivers are encouraged to use caution because visibility may be an issue with smoke.

