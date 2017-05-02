Fire ignites at Industrial complex

WTLV
First Coast News , WTLV 6:58 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

 About a dozen firefighters were battling a fire at an industrial complex in New Town early Wednesday morning. 

The building, Load King, made its name by manufacturing checkout counters, stainless steel tables and other equipment for well-known companies such as Starbucks and Einstein bagels. 

We're told no one was injured in the fire but an employee says the building houses a lot of million dollar equipment. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

