Fire ignites at Industrial complex

About a dozen firefighters were battling a fire at an industrial complex in New Town early Wednesday morning.

The building, Load King, made its name by manufacturing checkout counters, stainless steel tables and other equipment for well-known companies such as Starbucks and Einstein bagels.

We're told no one was injured in the fire but an employee says the building houses a lot of million dollar equipment.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

Load King made its name by manufacturing checkout counters, stainless steel tables and other equipment for these companies @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/O2dB7NF6ae — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) May 3, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV