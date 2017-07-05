Propane leak is 'secured' at Popeye's in Orange Park

Photo: file

Clay County Emergency Management has announced that the propane leak reported at a Popeye's Chicken in Orange Park has been secured on Wednesday night.

It posted on Twitter about the incident and said Clay County Fire Rescue and the hazmat team were on the scene on Blanding Boulevard. The restaurant was evacuated.

Multiple Clay County Fire units, along with HAZMAT team working an active propane leak at Popeye's Chicken in Orange Park on Blanding Blvd. — Clay County EM (@ClayCounty_EM) July 6, 2017

After 9 p.m., it posted that the leak has been secured and its units have been released. The scene was turned over to the propane company.

Propane leak is secured at Popeye's, units being released and scene being turned over propane company. — Clay County EM (@ClayCounty_EM) July 6, 2017

This story is still developing. Stay with First Coast News.

