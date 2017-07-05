WTLV
Propane leak is 'secured' at Popeye's in Orange Park

First Coast News , WTLV 9:15 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Clay County Emergency Management has announced that the propane leak reported at a Popeye's Chicken in Orange Park has been secured on Wednesday night.

It posted on Twitter about the incident and said Clay County Fire Rescue and the hazmat team were on the scene on Blanding Boulevard. The restaurant was evacuated.

After 9 p.m., it posted that the leak has been secured and its units have been released. The scene was turned over to the propane company. 

This story is still developing. Stay with First Coast News.

