Woman looking at 'internal device' in her car causes accident on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- First Coast News has learned an FHP trooper was involved in a crash along I-95 northbound while responding to another accident.

According to The Florida Highway Patrol, a semi overturned on I-95 NB and troopers were on scene helping to direct traffic. Officials say traffic had stopped, but a woman looking down at an internal device did not see that traffic had halted.

FHP says that woman hit a vehicle, which in turn hit another vehicle. The collision caused her vehicle to veer right, hit the concrete vehicle and then hit an FHP cruiser.

We're told the trooper was momentarily trapped but was able to get out of his vehicle and walked away with minor injuries. The woman was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

