The Florida Highway Patrol reports 48-year-old Mark Burger was hit and killed while standing in the right lane of State Road 16 early Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, a Toyota Solara traveling eastbound in the right lane struck the pedestrian causing his to fall to the ground within the right lane of eastbound State Road 16. FHP says a Chrysler 300 traveling eastbound then ran over the

FHP says Burger was pronounced dead on the scene.

