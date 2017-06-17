St. Johns County Fire Rescue on scene of a motorcyle crash on A1A.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Troopers report they are investigating a deadly crash that shut down parts of A1A for hours in South Ponte Vedra Beach near the Guana Wildlife Reserve on Saturday afternoon.



St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV around 4 p.m. along South Ponte Vedra Beach Boulevard.



First responders say one person was airlifted from the scene to UF Health Jacksonville because of the extent of their injuries.



Photos from the scene show extensive damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.



No word from the Florida Highway Patrol on what led to the collision or if any charges will be filed.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

