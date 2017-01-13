FHP: Florida man used remote-controlled shield on license plate to avoid tolls

WESH VIA NBC NEWS CHANNEL

ORLANDO, Fla. - (WESH/NBC) The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man who they say went through great lengths to avoid paying tolls.

Troopers say he had a device installed on his car that would shield his license plate with a simple push of a button on a remote control.

Your tag is invisible to anyone behind you and invisible to the camera which snaps an image when a toll isn't paid.

Troopers say they were right behind Joshua Concepcion-West, 27, when he dropped the curtain over his tag on the east-west expressway at Conway Road in Orlando, right at the toll plaza.



"After he cleared the tool booth, the tag cover came back up and the tag was exposed again," said FHP Sgt. Kim Montes.

Troopers wonder if it’s happened before.

"Because the tag was obscured, we don't know yet how many times this vehicle has run the toll, so we don't know how much money he's stolen from the state," said Montes.

Troopers say there are various items available on websites to either obscure tags, hide them, make them look distorted on the camera shots.

Law enforcement say it's not about a toll here and there, it's about knowing who is on the road and behind the wheel. Your vehicle tag provides that info at a glance.

Concepcion-West faces serious charges.

"He is charged with a felony, for failure to pay a $1.25 toll," said Montes.

The charges are petit theft and cheating or gross fraud.

