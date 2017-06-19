FHP: Driver killed in fiery crash on I-95 near Race Track Road

Florida Highway Patrol Logo

One person was killed in a fiery crash when a vehicle hit a pole on Interstate 95 near Race Track Road in St. Johns County on Monday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. on I-95 southbound at mile marker 331, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The vehicle burst into flames after hitting the pole on the highway, officials said.

