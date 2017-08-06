Fellow Bonefish Grill employee arrested for murder of Savannah Gold

The search for 21-year-old Savannah Gold ended Saturday evening after police said the primary suspect in the Bonefish Grill employee's disappearance confessed to killing and disposing of the victim's body in a Westside pond.

WTLV 11:09 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

