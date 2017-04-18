FBI searching for serial bank robber; robbed Jacksonville bank

ATLANTA, Ga. -- The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who has committed a series of robberies in the Georgia area, but has also hit Jacksonville.

According to a release from the FBI, the robber uses a demand note when he strikes at various banks and he has gone to four Wells Fargo locations; three in Atlanta and one in Jacksonville.

He appears to be wearing the same Nike baseball cap in the robberies, he is described as slim and 5'5" - 5'7".

He has robbed the following locations:

12/09/2016 Wells Fargo bank located at 293 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. (Atlanta PD)

12/24/2016 Wells Fargo bank located at 6300 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 . (Sandy Springs PD)

12/29/2016 Wells Fargo bank located at 1562 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. (Jacksonville, FL Sheriff’s Office)

04/11/2017 Wells Fargo bank located at 2204 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. (Atlanta PD)



Wells Fargo is offering up to $5,000 for a reward and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477

