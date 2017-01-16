FBI arrests wife of Pulse nightclub shooter, report says

SAN FRANCISCO — The FBI has arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, the New York Times reported Monday.

Noor Salman was taken into custody in San Francisco. The New York Times report, sighting a source familiar with the case, said Salman was charged with obstruction.

Omar Mateen was shot and killed after he opened fire at Pulse in the early morning hours of June 12.

In the days after the shooting, WESH 2 News learned that Salman, a United States citizen of Palestinian descent, told the FBI she tried talking her husband out of committing the attack at Pulse nightclub.

During Salman's interview with federal agents, she told investigators she was with her husband when he purchased ammunition and a holster and that she had driven him by Pulse at least once before to scope it out.

Forty-nine people were killed in the massacre.

