Father and son from St. Augustine killed in crash in central Florida

WTLV 11:39 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

A father and son, both from St. Augustine, were traveling on I-95 in Volusia County when their tire blew and resulted in a fatal accident.

Michael Bradford, 63, and Warren Bradford, 27, both died as a result of this accident. 

