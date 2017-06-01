Father and son from St. Augustine killed in crash in central Florida

A father and son, both from St. Augustine, were traveling on I-95 in Volusia County when their tire blew and resulted in a fatal accident.
Michael Bradford, 63, and Warren Bradford, 27, both died as a result of this accident.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
