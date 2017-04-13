WTLV
Close

Fatal crash involving two semi-trucks, car closes SR-207 in St Johns County

First Coast News , WTLV 5:18 AM. EDT April 14, 2017

A fatal crash in St. Johns County has closed SR-207 for Friday morning commuters. 

First Coast News is on the scene and has learned the crash involves two semi-trucks and a car. We've learned one person has died. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories