Fatal crash involving two semi-trucks, car closes SR-207 in St Johns County

A fatal crash in St. Johns County has closed SR-207 for Friday morning commuters.

First Coast News is on the scene and has learned the crash involves two semi-trucks and a car. We've learned one person has died.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

I-95 SB CLOSED at SR-207 in St Johns County. Two semis & a car in crash - 1 person dead. Horrible scene pic.twitter.com/K85aJzp2oX — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) April 14, 2017

