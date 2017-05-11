Motocyclist dead after accident on Merrill Rd.

(Photo: KING 5)

A motorcyclist died on scene at an accident that closed a portion of Merril Rd. Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at 7800 Merill Rd. at 6:13 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Honda Accord was turning west onto Merrill Rd from Wollery Dr. and the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Merrill and crashed into the driver's side of the Honda.

The motorcyclist appears to be an adult male, according to police. Their next of kin has not yet been notified. They were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

