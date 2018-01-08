Fans trash parking lots after Jags win

Some of the trash left behind by fans in Lot X. (Photo: WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The evidence of Sunday's Jaguars win still visible with the cans and boxes left here in this parking lot across from Everbank Field.

A real mess Left behind by tailgaters, in Lot X, a fire set by Bills fans as seen in a public Facebook post. A much different view than just the day before. Edward Frazier pulled into the lot before sunrise Monday to lend a hand.

“I'm gonna go on out here, I'm gonna carry some stuff out here and I won't be working in vain. I'll be a benefit. I'll do something,” Frazier said.

He works near the Beaches says he couldn't get tickets for Sunday's win, but takes pride in his city and his team.

“I'm glad the Jags won. Go jags. Duval!” Frazier said.

Which is why he wanted to help clean-up the mess before going on to his day job. Piling what he can on the curb, and heading onto the next spot.

Unclear how long it will take to fully remove all the garbage.

