Family of Freddie Farah gives hope to other cold case victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a cold case that lasted 43 years. The family of Freddie Farah got some relief in May when the man suspected of killing him at a Jacksonville grocery store was arrested. Now, Farah’s family is trying to help families of other cold case victims by raising money for the non-profit, Project Cold Case.

Dozens of people packed the Southern Grill restaurant in Jacksonville Saturday in honor of Farah and to thank those who helped crack his cold case.

“I’ve always wanted a day like this to come, and I’ve always held out hope for a day like this to come. The fact that it has come is awesome, “ said Bobby Farah, the son of Freddie Farah.

Bobby Farah’s father was killed during an attempted armed robbery at a Jacksonville grocery store in 1974. He was only six years old when it happened.

After decades of waiting and advancements in technology, detectives found a match to fingerprints from the scene. Freddie Farah’s alleged killer was arrested in May. His family is thanking Project Cold Case for shedding light on the case.

“They profiled my daddy’s case on April 16th I believe it was. They had over 15,000 inquiries to their page on my dad’s behalf. They said it was the most they’ve ever had,” said Farah.

Project Cold Case started two years ago in Jacksonville. The group works with local law enforcement throughout the country to get the word out about forgotten cases and support families of the victim. For its founder, Ryan Backmann, Farah’s case has a special connection.

“In 2009, my dad was murdered and it remains unsolved,” said Backmann. “One of the first things Bobby said to me when he found out an arrest has been made in his dad’s case was, ‘I hope an arrest can be made in your dad’s case,’” he said.

Through donations and a silent auction, the Farah family helped raise more than $10,000 for the organization. They hope it can help other families find the answers they’ve been waiting for.

“By this event happening and Project Code Case getting funding, if we can find just one family that gets that same closure that we got, I’ve done my job,” said Farah.

The accused murdered in the Freddie Farah case, Johnie Miller, was a popular street performer in New Orleans. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he will be extradited to Jacksonville in the coming week.

This is the third major cold case JSO helped solve this year. In January, Gloria Williams was arrested after 18 years in South Carolina. She’s accused of kidnapping newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville Hospital. Then in March, Ronnie Hyde was arrested for the murder and dismemberment of 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994.

For more information on Project Cold Case, click here.

