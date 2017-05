We've compiled a list of some family-friendly activities happening around the First Coast this weekend!

Jacksonville Jazz Festival

May 25 - 28, 2017

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

117 West Duval Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32202

Florida Folk Festival

May 26 - 28, 2017

Advance Admission/Adult: 1 day $25, weekend $50, Child:...

11016 Lillian Saunders Drive, White Springs, FL, 32096

(877) 635-3655

Adventure Landing Memorial Day Specials

May 26 - 29, 2017

Area: Beaches/Mayport

1944 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32250

(904) 246-4386

Skate Station Military Appreciation Night

May 26, 2017

Hours: 7:30pm - 12:00am

Admission starts at $9

Area: Southside/Mandarin

3461 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL

(904) 880-7703

Jacksonville Zoo Memorial Day Special

May 27-29, 2017

Hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Active, reserve and retired military and their families...

Area: Northside/Airport

370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

(904) 757-4463

St. Augustine Aquarium Grand Opening Wee...May 27 - 29, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Adult admission: $8, Child Admission: $5

2045 State Rd. 16, St. Augustine, FL

(904) 429-9777

Michaels Kids Club: Patriotic Cookies

May 27, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 12:00pm

$2 per child

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Military Appreciation ...

May 28, 2017

Hours: 6:35pm

FREE for Military Families

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

(904) 358-2846 ext. 3

Riverside Food Truck Event! Pre Memorial Bash

May 28, 2017

Hours: 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Area: Riverside/Ortega

929 McDuff Ave S, Jacksonville, FL, 32205

City of Jacksonville Memorial Day Observance

May 29, 2017

Hours: 9:00am

Free

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

1145 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

Cookies and Canvas Memorial Day Kids Paint - Pat...

May 29, 2017

Hours: 12:00pm - 2:00pm

$20

Area: Southside/Mandarin

8206 Phillips Highway, Jacksonville, FL, 32256

(904) 445-0051

K9s for Warriors Paws 4 Vets 5k and 1 Mile Fun R...

Monday, May 29, 2017

Hours: 8:00am

$25

Area: Nocatee

899 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra, FL, 32081

Memorial Day 5K & Fun Run

May 29, 2017

Hours: 8:00am

Area: Westside

2186 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL

