23-year-old Glen McNeil Jr. was murdered at Jacksonville Beach on the Fourth of July. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family and friends of 23-year-old glen McNeil Jr. are pushing to keep his memory alive after he was murdered on the Fourth of July.

A petition on Change.org has garnered more than 2,300 signatures as of Monday night in support of placing a permanent memorial in the busy area packed with bars and restaurants.



The petition reads that the group hopes "the memorial serves as reminder to others to think before they act, to realize how valuable life is."

Hours after his death, his friends started a memorial at the corner of 1st Avenue N. and 1st Street N. Nearly a week later, the memorial for McNeil Jr. continues to grow, spilling close the sidewalk. The flowers, balloons, candles and cards, his friends say, are evidence he made a positive impact on many lives in his short years.

"He's always laughing, always smiling-- had this big smile on his face, super contagious," said Anthony Sejalbo, a friend of McNeil's. "You couldn't be around him without laughing. He always asking about how your family did or how your little brother was or anything like that. He always cared about you. He was just a good guy."

The petitioners are hoping to get 2,500 signatures. The petition will then be delivered to Jacksonville Beach city council for consideration.

To sign the petition click here.

The case remains unsolved. No arrest have been made. No suspect description is yet available. If you know anything about this shooting, call detectives at (904) 270-1675.











