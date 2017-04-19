Facebook live at Polk County Chuck E. Cheese's leads to woman's probation arrest

(Getty Images)

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida deputies say an 18-year-old woman wanted on a probation violation tipped them off when she appeared on a Facebook live video from a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said Markesha Wilkerson posted the video Monday from the children’s themed restaurant, including video of her smiling and laughing with a person in a mouse costume.

Officers arrested Wilkerson for violation of probation on a gun charge and failure to appear.

