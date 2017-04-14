Facebook group spreading smiles across the First Coast one rock at a time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- When you're in between a rock and a hard place, some people would say all you need is, well, a rock! Yes, you read that right.

There are several groups across social media with the same mission - to spread happiness, love and inspiration through the simple gesture of painting rocks and "hiding" them throughout the community for people to find.

Duval County "rocks" is one of the many Facebook groups across the First Coast and the membership continues to grow as people learn about this happiness movement.

Lyndsey Seidler started the Duval County "rocks" group after visiting her hometown in Texas where they have tens of thousands of people participating in the art rock fun.

"My 6-year-old son and I visited Brazoria County and the rocks were everywhere!" commented Seidler. "It was so exciting and it looked like Easter. You couldn't help but smile."

But how does it work? All you have to do is decorate rocks and place them outside for others to find. Examples include the gas pump or park bench. Seidler recommends you spray your rocks with a clear gloss spray paint when finished to help protect the paint from the weather.

On the back of your artwork, Seidler would love if people referenced "Duval County Rocks!"

If you find an art rock, you can either keep the rock or re-hide the rock for someone else to find.

The Facebook group Seidler created is a spot where people can share rocks they're about to hide or post pictures of the rocks they've found.

"Everyone loves to see when their rocks are found, but please understand that not everyone has Facebook or the Internet," said Seidler. "This is more about making someone smiles than it is Facebook recognition!"

This is meant to be fun for everyone of all ages and abilities. Seidler recommends leaving rocks outside, but not in grass where a mower could run it over, and not inside any businesses. Remember to be respectful of private property and do not take unpainted rocks from private yards or businesses!

"I wanted to do this to get people's families back together, to get off the video games, to start doing stuff with each other, to paint rocks with your kids, to spread smiles, to spread hope," Seidler added.

So, if you find one of these colorful rocks around town there's a good chance it was placed there for a reason - to make you smile. Happy hunting!

© 2017 WTLV-TV