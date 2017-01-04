Experts: Surge of flu infections in Northeast Florida possible

Board certified family nurse practioner Marguerite Clohisy prepares a Fluzone seasonal flu vaccination for a patient at a CVS pharmacy MinuteClinic Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009 in Chicago. Drugstore operatiors are beginning thieir seasonal flu shot campaigns several weeks early this year saying they expect greater demand for the vadccine in a year when the swine flu strin has dominate the news. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) (Photo: M. Spencer Green AP)

Florida health experts estimate between 15 and 40 percent of us will develop the flu each year.

Nationwide, on average, 36,000 people die from influenza each year. 114,000 others are hospitalized.

Baker County is reporting moderate activity. Duval and several surrounding counties have mild activity.

Although the flu season here on the First Coast has been mild thus far, experts say the threat to your health is still present.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu infections in Georgia and Alabama have increased in recent weeks causing more concern for Northeast Florida.

"It's very difficult to predict," says Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Chief of Infectious Diseases at UF Health.

Although Northeast Florida has fared well thus far, the peak of flu season is still upon .

"You never know when it comes. There have been years when the peak came in February and then in March. So if you haven't gotten your vaccine, you should get in touch with your physician and get the vaccine," says Rathore.

According to health professionals, more and more people are opting out of getting vaccinated, which could make the flu spread quicker.

Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths in Georgia or Alabama this season but the threat is still present, especially for pregnant women.

"They should get the vaccine.," says Rathore. "They can get the vaccine. It's safe and effective in pregnant women and it not only protects the woman, it also protects the child when it is born because when you have the vaccine you will pass the protective antibodies to the baby also."

The young, elderly and even healthy adults are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Prevention is key, washing your hands is your best defense as well as covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

"Last season was not that bad. You don't know which season is going to be bad. I think it's better to be prepared," says Rathore.