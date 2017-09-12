Exits closed on I-95 south in Georgia, making trip home tougher for FL residents

File photo. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Florida residents trying to drive home after Hurricane Irma are having trouble finding bathrooms and fuel in Georgia.

Glynn County in Georgia has “extreme flooding” from Irma, which has necessitated closing exits, law enforcement said.

While I-95 north and south are open, exits 42, 38, 36A, 36B, 29, 26, 14 and 7 are currently closed. That means all exits from 42 to the Florida state line are closed. Drivers can stop at exits 14, 6, 3 and 1 for gas and other essential items.

