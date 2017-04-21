A 49-page court filing released Friday offers a glimpse of what the federal corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown will look like.

The exhibit list includes surveillance video of Brown's former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons making withdrawals at ATMs, and bank records dating back more than 5 years.

Also on the list are detailed accounts of donations to the bogus charity, One Door for Education. The description of the exhibits suggest they will show money taken from One Door’s account and almost simultaneously deposited in an account belonging to Brown or one of her associates.

Brown was indicted last July and faces 22 corruption and fraud charges. She is accused of using a fake charity, One Door for Education, as a personal slush fund. She’s accused of using the charity as a personal slush fund. Brown has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Simmons was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty in February.

As with the witness list released last week, today’s exhibit is a who’s who of big names and political rainmakers.

Among them, Susie Wiles, the Ballard Group political consultant credited with helping Trump win Florida. Today’s release indicates she will testify about emails and texts exchanged with Brown staff members Von Alexander and Ronnie Simmons, and Brown's daughter, Shantrell, regarding One Door fundraising.

Michael Ward, Former CEO of CSX Corp, and once the highest paid executive in Jacksonville, will be testifying about a request he received from Brown received seeking donations to One Door. According to the documents, Ward and his wife sent four checks totaling $35,000. CSX Corp. was also the single largest corporate donor to Brown’s political campaigns.

Don Miller of Picerne Real Estate will testify about tens of thousands of dollars he paid to One Door, as well as to Oynx magazine, which subsequently featured Brown on its cover. Miller donated $58,000 dollars to One Door. His company was one of Brown’s largest political donors.

CEO John Baker, whom prosecutors say donated $50,000 to One Door through his company, Patriot Transportation Holding (formerly Florida Rock), will be called to discuss those transactions. His company was the third largest corporate contributor to Brown’s political campaign.

Simmons, who already implicated Brown in a February plea deal, will be asked to testify about a composite exhibit called “4 Ways to Give to Corrine Brown”

Brown's list of witnesses includes three sitting members of congress along with Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III.

Jury selection in the case begins Monday.

Jury selection for Brown's trial will begin April 24. The trial is expected to officially begin on April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

