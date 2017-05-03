Exclusive: Baby born holding Mirena IUD? Mom sets the record straight

Mother holds her newborn baby, Dexter, after he was born with an IUD. (Photo: Lucy Hellein)

It's a photo that's going viral on social media: a newborn baby holding an IUD, or intrauterine device, used to prevent pregnancy, in his hand. Doctor's say the healthy 9-lb. baby boy was born against all odds.

Little Dexter Tyler was barely a week old and the picture of him holding the Mirena IUD had already gone viral.

The photo shared by Dexter's mom, Lucy Hellein, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, was shared nearly 60,000 times in just two days.

"I didn't think it would go viral," Hellein said.

First Coast News spoke exclusively with Hellein about the picture, asking if Dexter was actually born holding an IUD. Hellenin replied, "He was not."

Hellein explained her son was not actually holding the IUD when he was born, but she did, however, get pregnant while it was inserted.

"My doctor believes I may have gotten pregnant about three weeks after it was placed," Hellein said.

The doctor was unable to remove the implant during her pregnancy, but while delivering the baby, Hellein said he found it behind her placenta.

Hellein said a nurse put the implant in the babies hand, a friend shared the picture on Facebook, and it took off from there.

Now, that the photo of baby Dexter is making the rounds online, many are questioning the effectiveness of IUD implants.

"IUDs are 99.9% effective," Planned Parenthood nurse practitioner, Laura Ghasseminia said.

The Mirena is implanted into the uterus. Ghasseminia said it works by releasing the hormone progesterone, which prevents pregnancy.

"I mean it's next to impossible {to get pregnant}. You have a better chance of winning the lotto," Ghasseminia said.

Planned Parenthood did not treat Hellein, but said a patient is usually tested for pregnancy before an implant is inserted.

Ghasseminia said Hellein could've already been pregnant, but because there is a delay in the time an egg is fertilized and travels to the uterine cavity, it can sometimes delay a positive pregnancy test.

"This woman is very lucky that when the placenta grew over the IUD it did not disrupt the blood flow to the placenta," Ghasseminia said.

She said this could lead to a miscarriage.



Hellein said she feels like she has won the lottery. Now, the world is calling little Dexter, a miracle baby.

"He's going to be a week old tomorrow and actually tomorrow was his original due date, which is May 4, which is known as Star Wars Day," she chuckled. "So, the doctor was like, 'the force is strong with this one.'"

This was Hellein's third time using Mirena and she said she's never had any problems before.

The mother of three says she has taken more permanent measures to prevent pregnancy.

