Ex-NFL Player Todd Heap accidentally kills daughter, 3, with truck

Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap arrives at NFL football training camp, Aug. 4, 2011, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Matt York / AP

Former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police said was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, the Arizona Republic reported.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

The Ravens tweeted its condolences to Heap and his family, calling it "knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy."

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

The Cardinals also tweeted its "love and support."

Team statement on the Heap tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cRx3nVFvOc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 15, 2017

