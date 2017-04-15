WTLV
Ex-NFL Player Todd Heap accidentally kills daughter, 3, with truck

Associated Press , WTLV 9:59 PM. EDT April 15, 2017

Former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police said was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, the Arizona Republic reported.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

The Ravens tweeted its condolences to Heap and his family, calling it "knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy."

The Cardinals also tweeted its "love and support."

© 2017 Associated Press


