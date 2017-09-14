Evie Clair, AGT contestant from Arizona may not return for finals after dad's death

Evie Clair on America's Got Talent. (Photo: YouTube screenshot via AGT)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - Evie Clair, a 13-year-old from Florence, Arizona, may not return for the America’s Got Talent finals.

She stole hearts during her audition when she explained she was singing for her father, who was fighting Stage 4 colon cancer. On Thursday, Evie's mother posted that Amos Ablanalp was taken off life support and passed away, just a day after Evie was announced as a finalist.

Evie posted on Instagram that it had been "the best and worst week of my life."

"I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever," she said in another Instagram post.

"Say a prayer, a prayer on forever Time is only now, Soon we'll be together." I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever.❤️ A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

The judges praised Evie's rendition of Ella Henderson’s “Yours” in the semifinals on Tuesday.

After the show, Terri Seymour with Extra spoke with Simon Cowell, who said the 13-year-old was given a choice whether she would return to finals on Sept. 19.

“We reached out to the family and her and said, ‘It’s your choice whether you want to come on the show or not.’” Cowell said. “If she doesn’t, she definitely will be welcome to come on next year.”

