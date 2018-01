Anheuser-Busch will be delivering beer with some Jaguars pride to EverBank Field for the playoff game.

Teal beer will be delivered to EverBank Field for the Sunday playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. You can get teal beer in the stadium Sunday during the game until it runs out. There will also be other "teal fare" to celebrate the Jaguars during the game.

