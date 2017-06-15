Escaped Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. -- The escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers have been captured, Gov. Deal confirmed.



Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, were captured in Tennessee after a car chase, authorities confirmed.



On Thursday evening, WSMV reported Shelbyville Police said a couple was found tied up and a black Jeep and guns were stolen.



Police said they believe it was Rowe and DuBose. Rowe is from Lewisberg, Tenn., about 20 miles west of Shelbyville.



Rowe and Dubose have been on the run since Tuesday, when they allegedly overpowered two correctional officers on a transport bus in Putnam County before making their escape.



Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were killed in the process. Since their escape, there had been numerous reported sightings. The pair were finally captured Thursday evening.

