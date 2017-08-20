Jay-Z pays tribute to Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington with performance of 'Numb/Encore'

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 18: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and Jay-Z perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond on February 18, 2005 in Anaheim, California.(Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Simmons, 2005 Getty Images)

Jay-Z took a chance to pay tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington Saturday night during a rare performance of a track he worked on with the rock band.

The rapper performed “Numb/Encore,” a track from “Collision Course,” to a packed crowd at V Festival in England who helped by singing along. As the music cued up for the song, Jay-Z took the chance to mention Bennington and asked for ample crowd participation.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” Jay-Z said. “Linkin Park, one time, tonight, Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

Jay-Z performed his portion of the track before it transitioned into a recording of Linkin Park’s contribution, which stems from the band’s hit single, “Numb” off their sophomore album, “Meteora.”

Chester Bennington died July 20, a month ago Sunday, by suicide at the age of 41. Bennington had a long-time struggle with depression, drug use, alcoholism and sexual abuse at a young age. Linkin Park was set to go on a tour promoting their latest album, “One More Light,” but canceled the tour following news of Bennington’s death, according to Rolling Stone.

The festival continues today at Weston Park and Hylands Park in Stafford, England.

