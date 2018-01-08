Here's why the Golden Globes was super important

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Actors Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and Amanda Brugel attend Hulu's 2018 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu) (Photo: Rachel Murray, 2018 Getty Images)

In short, amazing women said amazing things.

“A new day is on the horizon and when it finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say me too again.” - Oprah Winfrey said to a room of her peers, all standing to applaud her, as she accepted her Cecil B. de Mille lifetime achievement award.

The Golden Globes was a night of glitz, glam, and women absolutely not having it with being silenced.

A theme I hope follows into this new year.

There were many notable moments but here are the ones that made the top of my list:

Amy Poehler

Amy doesn't need a man or anyone else to set her up for a joke, as she told Seth Meyers in a bit about 'mansplaining.' Mansplaining, if you didn't know, is when a man talks over a woman to try and explain something that really doesn't need explaining. It should be noted the explanations are not meant to be helpful, but rather a power play.

Emma Watson

The ever graceful and ever politically aware Emma Watson brought with her onto the red carpet Marai Larasi, the Executive Director of Imkaan, a black feminist organization that works to fight violence against women and girls.

Emma's aim was to bring awareness to a cause she finds worthy during a time when hundreds of thousands of people are watching. We need a hundred Emma Watsons.

Natalie Portman

With seven words Natalie Portman punched the patriarchy right in the stones. Need I say more?

Oprah Winfrey

Everyone is talking about Oprah's speech after accepting her lifetime achievement award and with good reason. Oprah addressed issues of race and gender with grace and the seriousness that the topics warrant.

Her speech made me cry and feel empowered as a woman entering 2018.

The Blackout

The carpet and gold trimmings were just about the only splash of color to be seen at the Golden Globes where most attendees were wearing black to signify their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

Wearing black signifies that the time for silence when it comes to violence against women is over. This comes on the heels of the #MeToo movement that took social media by storm where men and women came forward in solidarity over their experiences with sexual harassment, abuse, and assault.

Many people sported Time’s Up pins and the shows of support are great. These moments weren't all the greats but stuck out to me.

However, action is important.

With that being said, I deem 2018 the year of the woman.

I hope to see more action toward equal pay, equal rights, and the need for a hashtag like #Metoo to be a thing of the past.

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter with First Coast News. She writes and cares about women's rights because she is a woman. You can follow her on Twitter at @Hello_Destiny.

