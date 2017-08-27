‘Game of Thrones' season finale leaves fans dying for more in hilarious Twitter memes

The seventh and final episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season had a massive meet-up between power players, a major revelation and a long-awaited death.

“The Dragon and the Wolf,” longest episode to date at 79 minutes and 43 seconds, according to Entertainment Weekly, brought a well-rounded conclusion to this season, although we may not see any new episodes for a long time.

We’re not going to go into what happened in the episode, but we have compiled several of the best meme reaction from Twitter to various plot points in Sunday’s episode.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched tonight's episode and don't want anything ruined for you, do not scroll down.

For those who have watched the exhaustingly long episode, enjoy the memes, because we won’t have any new content to parody for possible a year or longer.

The best moment for me was Dany telling Jon she can't get pregnant and him being like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Ui9FbSsfJj — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) August 28, 2017

That wedding was more secretive then Beyoncé's personal life if even Bran Stark couldn't see it ! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/naQGyYgXUu — #HappyMediumModel 👑 (@itsAlexJordan) August 28, 2017

Samwell: What happened to you beyond the wall?

Bran: I became the three eyed raven

Samwell: #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/v7f1jmrsep — #tay (@omgwtftaylor) August 28, 2017

Jon when he gets back to Winterfell and Sam and Bran tell him everything. #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lucuy9mZpK — Gil 🇩🇴 (@cotuisano_) August 28, 2017

Me realizing I'm going to finish two years of law school AND GRADUATE before I see a new episode of #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/gN8UcwptV5 — Hassan (@Hassandle) August 28, 2017

