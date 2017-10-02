NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Iconic music legend and Gainesville rocker Tom Petty has died Monday at the age of 66, according to USA Today.

Petty suffered from full cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night before he was transported to a California hospital in critical condition. Celebrity gossip news organization TMZ reported that he had no brain activity and was taken off life support.

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

Petty, 66, just finished a 40th anniversary tour with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Monday at the Hollywood Bowl.

Born and raised in Gainesville, Florida, Petty attended Gainesville High School, but dropped out at the age of 17 to pursue music.

His interest in rock and roll music began when he was 10 after he met Elvis Presley. Petty told NPR in 2006 that he wanted to be in a band after he saw The Beatles perform on the Ed Sullivan Show back in 1964.

Petty broke into mainstream popularity with his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978. The band was best known for hits like "American Girl," "Don't Come Around Here No More," "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

Petty is also known for his solo work ("Free Fallin'" and "I Won't Back Down"), as well as collaborations with other major artists, including George Harrison from The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne. The group formed the band The Traveling Wilburys back in 1988 and released two albums. They are best known for songs like "Handle With Care."

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV