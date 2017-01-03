Emergency landing at JIA overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to officials, a Southwest flight from San Antonio to Orlando had to make an emergency landing at JIA Monday night.
A video posted by passenger on the flight shows the oxygen masks being released. Passenger Matt Oliver says it all started when they were flying through a storm and it got really hot and passengers smelled smoke.
None of the 133 Customers onboard flight 3556 traveling from San Antonio to Orlando Monday evening was injured when the Captain initiated a controlled descent and safely diverted the aircraft to Jacksonville to address a pressurization issue that developed in flight. The plane landed and taxied to a gate under its own power. While our Customers waited inside the airport and Employees assisted them with affected travel plans, another aircraft was brought in to minimize their delay and get them to Orlando. Flight 3556, which had departed San Antonio approximately 90 minutes late, ultimately arrived Orlando approximately four hours behind schedule, a delay for which we apologize. The aircraft was taken out of service so mechanics on the ground could inspect it and make any necessary repairs.
