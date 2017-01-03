Emergency landing at JIA overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to officials, a Southwest flight from San Antonio to Orlando had to make an emergency landing at JIA Monday night.

A video posted by passenger on the flight shows the oxygen masks being released. Passenger Matt Oliver says it all started when they were flying through a storm and it got really hot and passengers smelled smoke.

Oliver says the plane dropped down and people were crying, his water bottle exploded, chip bags were blowing up, and that he broke a blood vessel. The plane eventually continued onto its final destination in Orlando.