Elderly woman points rifle at concrete workers and screams at them to leave

An elderly woman pointed a .22 caliber rifle at some concrete workers who were doing work near her home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The report from the SJCSO said that 67-year-old Judy Shivers exited the side entrance of her house with a .22 caliber rifle and proceeded to point it at several concrete workers who were doing work on the side of her home. She also screamed at them and told them to leave.

The deputy who wrote the report said that the concrete workers were hiding behind the concrete trucks when he arrived on scene. When the deputy retrieved the rifle, it was not loaded.

Shivers has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

